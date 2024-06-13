CMPD investigates homicide in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A homicide investigation is underway in south Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it’s out at Farmhurst Drive looking into how someone died. The street has an apartment complex and runs off Nations Ford Road near Interstate 77.

Police first alerted about the case around 2:10 p.m. Thursday. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

It’s not clear yet how the victim died and investigators didn’t share information about a suspect.

CMPD expects to release more information soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

