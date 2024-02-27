How to avoid employment identity theft

CHARLOTTE — Employment identity theft is an issue that has been growing as tax season is underway.

Like most of us, Emma Mitchell is often bombarded with spam calls and text messages. However, when she saw a message that said it was from the Internal Revenue Service, she automatically knew it was a scam.

“To me, that’s the biggest red flag. I would never assume the IRS was actually trying to contact me in that way,” Mitchell said.

The FTC told Channel 9 that there were more than 31,000 cases of employment identity theft reported last year, and with tax season in full swing, cyber security experts are warning you to watch out.

Ian Bednowitz, the general manager for identity and privacy theft at Lifelock, said there are three telltale signs you have fallen victim.

First, if you receive a W-2 or 1099 from an employer you did not work for, “that is a real sign that someone else is working in your name,” said Bednowitz.

Second, if you can’t file your tax returns, it could be because your social security number has been used on an already filed one.

Third, if you see unfamiliar or unauthorized accounts, loans, or background checks related to employment, these may be signs of fraud.

“Maybe they’re a felon, they can’t pass a background check, or maybe they’re illegally in this country, so they need an identity to get money,” Bednowitz explained.

The good news is that there are things you can do to protect yourself from employment identity theft.

Those tips include avoiding using public wi-fi, especially when filing your taxes, and if you have to use it, make sure you are using a VPN to secure your information.

And as always, keep an eye out for phishing scams.

