How to catch a dying tree before it falls

CHARLOTTE — Every tree has a life cycle, and when a tree is nearing its end, it’s particularly vulnerable to severe weather.

City Arborist Laurie Reid said they can’t catch them all, but the city aims to clear dying trees in the city rights-of-way before they have a chance to fall and cause damage.

“Generally, those are going to be trees between the street and the sidewalk,” she said.

The city can’t have eyes everywhere, though, so Reid said they count on locals across the city to call them in. An education campaign called “Be a Tree Detective” hopes to give them the tools to spot the signs of danger.

On Saturday morning, Reid will teach a workshop on common tree issues and then take students outside to try and detect them on their own.

She gave WSOC climate reporter Michelle Alfini a look at some of the signs this week.

“Look at your trees in all different seasons,” she said. “Being cautious and being aware of what your tree should look like and what it looks like at that time of year is really important to know.”

For example, by mid-June, your trees should have all of their leaves. Branches that are still dormant this time of the year, especially compared to similar trees around them, are likely dead or dying.

“It’s not producing food; the tree isn’t sending anything out to it anymore, so this is a branch that could fall in a storm,” she said.

If the decay gets down to the trunk and the roots, that’s when the entire tree could be vulnerable to falling.

Reid said if you see a street tree on its last legs in your neighborhood, you should call the city landscape management office. Someone can then come out and inspect it and determine if it needs pruning or complete removal.

If the tree is on your private property, though, it’s your responsibility to take care of it.

Ultimately, though, Charlotte’s goal is to plant more trees, not get rid of the ones it has.

As it works towards its goal of 50% canopy coverage by 2050, Councilmember Dimple Ajmera said the city’s tree cover will play a big role in both heat management and meeting its carbon emissions goals.

“We know that trees are not just for aesthetic benefits,” he said. “We found that our tree canopy removes 6.9 million pounds of air pollution every single year. It reduces urban heat. It also makes our neighborhood safer and healthier.”

By removing public safety hazards, like trees that are nearing the end of their lives, Reid said it allows the city or private property owners to replace them with trees that can grow back and thrive.

“We have a robust tree canopy in the city of Charlotte, and we’re trying to keep it strong, and we’re trying to build it, and every single property owner can help out with that,” she said.

VIDEO: Charlotte’s tree canopy is declining

Charlotte’s tree canopy is declining

©2025 Cox Media Group