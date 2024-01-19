Human remains discovered in yard of Lowell home

Authorities discovered human remains Friday on the property of a home in Lowell, county officials said.

They executed a search warrant and used heavy equipment to dig the yard at 613 S. Church St.

A woman moved into the home last month and didn’t know anything until law enforcement knocked on her door Friday.

The remains were sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification and further investigation.

No further information was released.

