I-77 shut down due to vehicle fire, CFD says

CHARLOTTE — Interstate 77 has been shut down due to a vehicle that caught fire Saturday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The accident occurred just after 10 a.m. on I-77 near Westinghouse Boulevard.

However, no injuries have been reported.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is predicting the road will shut down until around 1 p.m.

CFD is encouraging drivers to seek an alternate route as significant delays are expected in the area.

Drivers are also asked to use caution when around emergency vehicles.

VIDEO: North Charlotte road closed for deadly motorcycle crash, CMPD says

North Charlotte road closed for deadly motorcycle crash, CMPD says





©2024 Cox Media Group