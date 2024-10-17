North Charlotte road closed for deadly motorcycle crash, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A deadly motorcycle crash shut down a north Charlotte road Thursday evening.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were called some time before 6 p.m. to Highland Creek Parkway near Prosperity Church Road.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

The southeast side of the parkway was closed while officers investigated. Drivers were asked to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

