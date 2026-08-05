I-77 South shut down after early morning crash

CHARLOTTE — Three people were taken to the hospital after an early morning crash on Interstate 77 South Wednesday.

It happened just after 4 a.m. at Westinghouse Boulevard in southwest Charlotte.

UPDATE: I-77 SB is already CLOSED at Westinghouse Blvd. due to crash. Head over to @wsoctv for a live update starting at 4:30 AM #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/VNzcT9mYJB — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) August 5, 2026

The crash shut down I-77 past Exit 1A, causing major delays as drivers were diverted off the interstate.

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Crews worked to clear the crash through the morning. By 5:50 a.m., one lane appeared to have reopened.

MEDIC said one person was seriously hurt and two others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 is asking for more information about the events leading up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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