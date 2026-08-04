Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed 8-year-old girl in Burke County

MORGANTON, N.C. — Benjamin Willis pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of DWI and felony death by motor vehicle in connection with a June 2025 crash that killed an 8-year-old girl. The guilty plea, entered in Burke County, also includes a charge of felony serious injury by motor vehicle related to injuries sustained by the girl’s father.

The fatal crash happened west of Morganton when a pickup truck driven by Willis crossed the center line on U.S. 70 and struck a Kia Forte. State troopers said the 8-year-old girl died from her injuries and her father was seriously hurt in the collision.

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