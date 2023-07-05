IGM Resins shutting down Charlotte production plant as part of restructuring move

CHARLOTTE — A chemical manufacturing company is preparing to shut down its Charlotte production facility in a restructuring effort.

IGM Resins sent notice to the North Carolina Department of Commerce that it would close its facility at 3300 Westinghouse Blvd. in Charlotte, near the South Carolina border. The move is tied to the company “restructuring for economic reasons,” IGM said in its Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, signed by Tracy Roop, regional president and commercial director.

Fifty-eight workers will be the first impacted by the closure. An unspecified number of additional employees will be laid off at later dates.

