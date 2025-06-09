Inaugural Dick Vitale Invitational bringing Duke, Texas basketball to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A new college basketball event is coming to Charlotte, and it’s bringing two of the top programs to the Queen City for the opening days of the 2025-2026 season.

ESPN Events and the Charlotte Sports Foundation on Monday announced the creation of the Dick Vitale Invitational, the same day as Vitale’s 86th birthday.

The invitational will bring the Duke Blue Devils and the Texas Longhorns men’s basketball teams to the Spectrum Center. The game is set for Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Vitale was part of ESPN’s first year in 1979, and he’s called more than 1,000 games since then.

“For over 30 years, Dick Vitale has been the voice of college basketball,” said Clint Overby, Vice President of ESPN Events. “I can’t think of a better way to honor his legacy than have a basketball event featuring the very best of the sport.”

