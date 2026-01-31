Mother of slain Kannapolis father pleads for witnesses to come forward

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is still searching for the person who killed Khari Wilkes one year ago today.

Since the shooting, his mother, Shakitta Hill, has been advocating for witnesses to come forward to provide closure for the family and Wilkes’ 5-year-old son, Kanon.

The shooting happened on Jan. 6, 2025, at approximately 6 p.m. at an apartment complex parking lot on Pine Hill Lane.

Kannapolis police officers found Wilkes inside his Dodge Challenger, where they say he had been shot from behind. Wilkes died later that night from his injuries. The incident occurred five days before his son Kanon’s birthday.

Hill, Wilkes’s mother, said her son was a devoted father. “Kanon was his best friend. They literally [were] together almost every day,” Hill said.

She noted that having a son changed how Wilkes viewed the world. “Having Kanon just made him, I think, just look at life completely different,” Hill said.

The Kannapolis Police Department released surveillance footage showing two people getting out of a dark-colored Honda around 6 p.m.

A third person is seen getting into the driver’s seat of that vehicle. The Honda left the area approximately 4 minutes later, and the video shows the two men running back toward the parking lot. Investigators hope someone will recognize the car, the men, or their voices.

Hill said she believes she recognizes one of the men in the video. She noted that one person has been brought in for questioning, but authorities did not have enough evidence to move forward with charges.

Hill said she avoids visiting Kannapolis alone because she is concerned she might encounter her son’s killer.

Gov. Josh Stein announced a $25,000 reward last month for information that leads to a conviction in the case. Hill said she believes the financial incentive could encourage witnesses to speak.

“I’m still hurt. I still cry every day, but I am so angry,” Hill said. “I’m angry because I know people know and they haven’t come forward.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000. Tips can also be directed to the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

