Incoming Charlotte mayor to tackle airport lease negotiations

CHARLOTTE — Mayor Rob Harrington is set to tackle the renegotiation of American Airlines’ lease at Charlotte Douglas Airport, a key economic driver for the region.

The negotiation will also address demands for better working conditions for subcontractors.

“It is an economic driver, and it is a municipal integrity that we continue to be able to operate the airport and operate it in an exceptional manner,” Harrington said.

At 6 p.m. on Channel 9, government reporter Joe Bruno explains what’s at stake.

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