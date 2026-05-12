Indoor playground venue inks Eastway Crossing deal

A new indoor playground venue will join Eastway Crossing later this year as part of ongoing efforts to reshape that retail center.

PlayNation has inked a deal for a 14,257-square-foot space at 3304 Eastway Drive in east Charlotte, with a fourth-quarter opening targeted. The space at Eastway Drive and Central Avenue was formerly home to SmartWay Furniture & Appliances.

The concept encourages screen-free play for children up to age 13. Interactive play zones are tailored to different age groups.

Sensory and tactile elements will promote imaginative play, helping children build physical confidence and social connection.

“We saw an opportunity to create something that families can return to again and again,” says Kevin Miller, general manager of PlayNation.

This marks the first location for PlayNation, with expansion into additional markets planned. The space will also offer birthday parties and group activities.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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