Infant hit by fly ball during Hickory Crawdads game, flown to hospital

HICKORY, N.C. — An evening meant to bring local families together in support of a local Minor League team ended in tragedy on Friday when a 3-week-old baby was hit by a fly ball and hospitalized.

The baby girl, Georgia Prestwood, was flown to Brenners Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem where she received intense care over the weekend.

Channel 9′s partners at the Hickory Record say the ball fractured her skull and caused a brain bleed.

According to her grandmother, “our little Peach” has improved substantially and had the neck brace removed. She is still being monitored.

A GoFundMe has been started to help with expenses.

At 5:30, Channel 9′s Ken Lemon speaks with the family on Georgia’s progress.

(WATCH: Warrants: Madalina Cojocari’s mother theorized she was sold for cash)

Warrants: Madalina Cojocari’s mother theorized she was sold for cash

©2023 Cox Media Group