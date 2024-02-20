Inmate dies following medical emergency at York County Detention Center

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate at the York County Detention Center has died after being taken to the hospital for a medical emergency Monday evening.
Just before 6:30 p.m., staff members said they observed a 40-year-old man experiencing medical distress. It was eventually determined that he needed medical care, so he was taken to an area hospital.
The man was eventually pronounced deceased just after 9 p.m.
According to the detention center, the inmate had been at the facility since December 27, 2023, for the charges of possession of a stolen vehicle. He was also facing charges in Virginia.
The cause of death is unknown at this time and is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division.
VIDEO: Federal inmates being moved from Meck jail to private prison in Georgia
©2024 Cox Media Group