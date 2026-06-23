SC voters to choose between 2 Trump-backed governor candidates in Republican runoff

South Carolina voters are returning to the polls to finalize the Republican nominee for governor in a runoff election.

President Donald Trump initially endorsed Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette over state Attorney General Alan Wilson. But then days before the runoff, Trump said he was officially backing both candidates.

Voters have been inundated with ads in the contest, which began over a year ago. Wilson and Evette met for a single debate, with accusations and interruptions.

For weeks, Evette has highlighted Trump’s earlier endorsement, while Wilson has been touting support from former contenders.

The winner will face Democratic candidate Jermaine Johnson in the November election.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

There are several races on the ballot aside from the race for governor.

Those include the attorney general and commissioner of agriculture.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

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