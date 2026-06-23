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SC voters to choose between 2 Trump-backed governor candidates in Republican runoff

By Evan Donovan, wsoctv.com, Tina Terry, wsoctv.com, WSOCTV.com News Staff, and The Associated Press
Pamela Evette and Alan Wilson address their supporters after advancing to South Carolina's primary runoff election
Pamela Evette and Alan Wilson address their supporters after advancing to South Carolina's primary runoff election
By Evan Donovan, wsoctv.com, Tina Terry, wsoctv.com, WSOCTV.com News Staff, and The Associated Press

South Carolina voters are returning to the polls to finalize the Republican nominee for governor in a runoff election.

WSOC LINK: The 2026 South Carolina Political Beat Candidate Primary Guide

President Donald Trump initially endorsed Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette over state Attorney General Alan Wilson. But then days before the runoff, Trump said he was officially backing both candidates.

Voters have been inundated with ads in the contest, which began over a year ago. Wilson and Evette met for a single debate, with accusations and interruptions.

For weeks, Evette has highlighted Trump’s earlier endorsement, while Wilson has been touting support from former contenders.

The winner will face Democratic candidate Jermaine Johnson in the November election.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

There are several races on the ballot aside from the race for governor.

Those include the attorney general and commissioner of agriculture.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Evan Donovan

Evan Donovan, wsoctv.com

Evan is an anchor and reporter for Channel 9.

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