Insomnia Cookies opening new location in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Insomnia Cookies is adding a new location in east Charlotte.

The bakery will open in Plaza Midwood and will be the 11th location in the state. It is set to open in a couple of months.

Insomnia Cookies sells a variety of desserts which include:

Chocolate Chunk cookies

Snickerdoodle cookies

Confetti Deluxe cookies

Brownies

Blondies

Ice cream

The store also offers a variety of vegan options.

Customers will be able to pick up cookies in-store or have them delivered.

The new location is hiring part-time employees, drivers, and shift leaders. Anyone interested can apply here.

