Insomnia Cookies opening new location in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Insomnia Cookies is adding a new location in east Charlotte.
The bakery will open in Plaza Midwood and will be the 11th location in the state. It is set to open in a couple of months.
Insomnia Cookies sells a variety of desserts which include:
- Chocolate Chunk cookies
- Snickerdoodle cookies
- Confetti Deluxe cookies
- Brownies
- Blondies
- Ice cream
The store also offers a variety of vegan options.
Customers will be able to pick up cookies in-store or have them delivered.
The new location is hiring part-time employees, drivers, and shift leaders. Anyone interested can apply here.
(WATCH BELOW: Restaurants North Italia, Flower Child to add locations in Charlotte)
©2023 Cox Media Group