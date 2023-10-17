STK Steakhouse opens first NC location in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — STK Steakhouse has opened its first restaurant in North Carolina in Uptown Charlotte. The new restaurant is at 201 S. College Street, formerly home to Carolina Ale House.

STK Charlotte offers brunch, lunch or dinner, as well as the steakhouse’s popular weekday and late-night Happy Hour menu featuring items such as Lil BRG Sliders, Wagyu Meatballs and Short Rib Quesadillas.

“Charlotte deserves a steakhouse that will challenge the norms with twists on signature classics and we are eager to bring STK’s signature Vibe Dining experience to the Queen City’s residents and community,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. “We know STK will be a great addition to Charlotte’s already bustling restaurant scene and are proud to open our doors and share our craveable culinary offerings with The Tar Heel State.”

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

For more information or to book a table, go to STKsteakhouse.com or call 980-495-4425.

