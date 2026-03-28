Interstate 85 exit reopens in University City after crash

CHARLOTTE — An exit on Interstate 85 South has reopened in University City after a crash closed the road.
Exit 45 near East W.T. Harris Boulevard closed around 4 a.m. Saturday.
The road reopened just after 7 a.m., according to the NCDOT.
Officials said the road closed following an early morning crash.
Channel 9 is working to find out if anyone was injured in the crash.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
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