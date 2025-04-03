Iredell County deputies search for missing 73-year-old woman

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a 73-year-old woman who lives with a cognitive impairment.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Mary Phillips was last seen walking away from Meadow Lakes of Statesville memory care facility.

She was wearing black pants, a black jacket, a blue shirt, and black and grey shoes, deputies said.

Phillips is described as 5 feet, 8 inches and about 150 pounds.

If you have any information on where she might be, deputies said to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180.

