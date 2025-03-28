‘Always cared about people’: Family, friends remember victim killed in Statesville crash

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman’s bright future was cut short after police say a driver hit and killed her in Statesville earlier this week.

Now, the driver involved in that crash faces several charges, including having an open container after consuming alcohol.

Adela Portillo spent some of her last moments while riding her motorcycle on Eastside Drive near East Broad Street. Now her family says she leaves behind a hole that is impossible to fill.

A memorial made up of flowers and a motorcyclist figurine marks the spot where she was hit Tuesday night. The colors are vibrant and full of life, a quality Portillo’s sister says she lived out every day.

“She always had these one-liners that literally could make everybody laugh, and she always cared about people,” said Emma Portillo. “The main thing that was important to her was family.”

“That was my girl, aside from best friends, that was my best friend,” her sister said.

Emma remembered Portillo as bubbly, always smiling, and someone who loved her motorcycle.

Portillo lived with her fiance, and they were planning to start a family of their own. He says when they met, she was apprehensive about motorcycles, but she turned out to love them.

“I told her ... either I can get you an engagement ring, or I can get you a bike for your birthday, and she was like, I want the bike,” said Orlando Gildo, Portillo’s fiance.

Gildo says she got that bike and never let it go.

He says what he misses the most is holding her, something he will never do again.

But Gildo says he did get her that engagement ring, and while he won’t get to put it on her finger on their wedding day, he is going to make sure she has it forever.

“I’m going to put it on for her funeral, I’m going to put it on her,” Gildo said.

According to Statesville police, Portillo was hit while driving home from work. Henry Baker, 64, was in his Porsche when he allegedly hit Portillo.

Baker is facing charges of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, failure to yield right of way, and possession of an open container after consuming alcohol. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

A GoFundMe has been started to help Portillo’s family with funeral expenses, you can donate at this link.

(VIDEO: ‘Worst nightmare’: Statesville home destroyed in fire, family displaced)

‘Worst nightmare’: Statesville home destroyed in fire, family displaced





©2025 Cox Media Group