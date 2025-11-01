Local

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office asks public’s help finding missing elderly woman

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s assistance in finding a missing elderly woman.

Kay Pruitt went missing from her residence at 124 Caribou Drive early Saturday morning, officials said.

The 78-year-old was last seen walking away from the residence wearing a red jacket and a pink robe while carrying a walking stick.

Anyone who sees Pruitt has been asked to call 911.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

