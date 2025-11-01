Iredell County Sheriff’s Office asks public’s help finding missing elderly woman

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s assistance in finding a missing elderly woman.
Kay Pruitt went missing from her residence at 124 Caribou Drive early Saturday morning, officials said.
The 78-year-old was last seen walking away from the residence wearing a red jacket and a pink robe while carrying a walking stick.
Anyone who sees Pruitt has been asked to call 911.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
