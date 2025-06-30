Jabil to bring more than 1,000 jobs, $500M investment to Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Governor Josh Stein announced today that Jabil Inc. plans to create more than 1,000 new jobs in Rowan County as part of a $500 million investment in a new manufacturing facility.

The facility will support cloud and AI data center customers, contributing to the state’s economic growth.

Jabil’s expansion is expected to increase North Carolina’s economy by $3.2 billion over the next 12 years.

“Companies that are already operating in North Carolina know the value of doing business in our state better than anyone,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We welcome Jabil’s expansion, and we are committed to further developing the largest manufacturing workforce in the southeast.”

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Jabil operates in over 25 countries and employs more than 140,000 people globally.

The company has 30 locations across the United States, including three in North Carolina.

Jabil supports various industries, including AI data center infrastructure, healthcare, warehouse automation, and robotics.

The new facility in Rowan County will further enhance these capabilities.

The project is supported by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee.

The JDIG agreement authorizes potential reimbursement to Jabil of up to $11,251,800 over 12 years, contingent on meeting job creation and investment targets.

The project’s projected return on investment of public dollars is 115 percent, indicating a positive net tax revenue to the state treasury.

Additionally, $1,250,200 will be moved into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account to support infrastructure upgrades in rural communities.

Key partners in the project include the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, the North Carolina General Assembly, and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

Jabil’s investment marks a significant boost to North Carolina’s economy and job market, aligning with Governor Stein’s efforts to attract major business expansions to the state.

The project is set to enhance the region’s manufacturing capabilities and support the growing demand for AI data centers.

