KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A new economic development project could soon be on the way to Kings Mountain.

It could bring more than 700 jobs, as well as millions in investments.

According to the Sherby Star, city council members approved incentive grants for Project Nexus.

The recruitment project is considering taking over an over 1 million square foot warehouse on Sara Lee Access Road.

VIDEO: Rock Hill business leaders seek $1M to unlock access to 1,000 jobs

Rock Hill business leaders seek $1M to unlock access to 1,000 jobs

©2025 Cox Media Group