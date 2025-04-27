Local

Jewelry brand’s NC debut to include SouthPark store

By Charlotte Business Journal
CHARLOTTE — Fast-growing jewelry brand Gorjana has set its sights on SouthPark mall. The Laguna Beach, California-based concept plans to open that store this spring.

It will be in the mall’s center court. A second location is planned in Durham; these will be the brand’s first stores in North Carolina.

“The energy in these cities is unmatched, and we can’t wait to channel that vibrancy into our stores,” co-founder Gorjana Reidel says.

