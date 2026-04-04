Victim’s family says system failed them before courthouse attack

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A father seen on video attacking his son’s accused killer inside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse is speaking publicly for the first time and says the story behind the confrontation began long before the murder.

The February brawl, captured on courthouse cameras, erupted after a hearing involving Marion McKnight, who is charged with killing 16‑year‑old Jamariyaye Dixon during a gathering on Druid Hills last May.

Two others were also shot that night, including one person who was partially paralyzed.

Jamariyaye’s father, Shaheem Snype, told Channel 9’s Glenn Counts that McKnight wasn’t just an acquaintance — he was once a close friend of the family.

“He knows exactly who he is. He used to spend the night with us,” Snype said.

McKnight was granted bond in November and released from jail. Months later, prosecutors attempted to revoke that bond, accusing him of violating territorial restrictions on his ankle monitor and using social media despite a court order.

It was after that hearing that Snype lunged at McKnight, sparking the courthouse fight

“Since my son got killed, I’ve been suffering PTSD, and it just took me down,” Snype said.

Since the altercation, the family says communication with the District Attorney’s Office has deteriorated. They fear the breakdown could jeopardize the case.

“They are not doing their job. Right now, we can’t even talk to them. So who are they working with, us or them?” Snype said.

Jamariyaye’s mother, Lynette Dixon, echoed those concerns.

“I’m very concerned, and it’s mostly based on how we’re being treated right now, especially after the incident in February,” she said.

The family also says they’ve received disturbing threats on social media since the courthouse fight.

“I’ve been told to pick a grave beside my son. We’ve been told to sleep with one eye open,” Dixon said.

Despite the fallout, Snype says he does not regret confronting McKnight.

“You’ve got to understand a mother’s pain. What if it were one of your kids? How would you take it?” he said.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment, citing the ongoing nature of the case.

VIDEO: Homicide suspect attacked outside Mecklenburg County courtroom

Homicide suspect attacked outside Mecklenburg County courtroom

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