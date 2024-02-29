John Ahrens named Channel 9’s chief meteorologist

CHARLOTTE — John Ahrens has been named Channel 9′s new chief meteorologist.

He has been with the Severe Weather Center 9 team since September 2006.

Ahrens, who is an AMS-certified broadcast meteorologist, has covered weather at TV stations in Charleston, and Kirksville, Missouri.

Ahrens earned a degree in broadcast journalism from Kent State University.

In 2002, Ahrens received the Seal of Approval from the American Meteorological Society. In 2009, he earned the American Meteorological Society’s Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, which is a professional recognition of the quality of his weather broadcasts.

My teacher, my mentor, my friend, my brother. Thank you @SUdelsonWSOC9 pic.twitter.com/R9LUGodPxV — John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) February 28, 2024

Former chief meteorologist Steve Udelson retired on Wednesday and passed the torch to Ahrens during the 5:30 p.m. news broadcast.

