One arrested after police clear out pro-Palestine encampment at UNC Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — One person has been arrested after police cleared out a pro-Palestine encampment at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte.

The incident began on campus around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The police chief of UNC Charlotte told Channel 9 that they handled this incident.

However, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was nearby in case assistance was needed.

Police said it is unclear if the person who was arrested is a student at the university.

