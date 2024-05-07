One arrested after police clear out pro-Palestine encampment at UNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person has been arrested after police cleared out a pro-Palestine encampment at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte.

The incident began on campus around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The police chief of UNC Charlotte told Channel 9 that they handled this incident.

However, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was nearby in case assistance was needed.

Crews worked this morning to clear the pro-Palestine encampment at UNC-Charlotte. A representative of UNCC police tells us this was their work. CMPD stood by incase assistance was needed. One person was arrested. It is unclear if that was a student. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/1KjtsF4YI8 — Eli Brand (@EliBrandTV) May 7, 2024

Police said it is unclear if the person who was arrested is a student at the university.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

