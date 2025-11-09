Johnson C. Smith University set for CIAA championship

CHARLOTTE — Virginia Union University and Johnson C. Smith University are set to clash in the 55th CIAA Football Championship on Saturday at Durham County Memorial Stadium.

Virginia Union, the two-time defending CIAA champion, will enter the game unbeaten in conference play and is on a seven-game win streak. Meanwhile, Johnson C. Smith will be making its first championship appearance since 1972, having secured their spot with a 26-21 victory over Livingstone College.

“This championship represents more than a title; it represents history, community, and the excellence of our student-athletes on and off the field,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker.

Johnson C. Smith University officials said it boasts one of the most balanced offenses in the CIAA, led by a precision-driven quarterback and a dynamic receiving duo. Their journey to the championship marks a significant turnaround for the program, officials said.

The two teams previously met this season in Richmond, where Virginia Union secured a 28-10 victory.

