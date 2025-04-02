Judge denies request to lower bond for woman accused of murdering 4-year-old girl

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A judge is refusing to lower the bond for a woman who has been charged with the murder of a four-year-old girl.

According to the Hickory Record, Chelsea Crompton appeared in Catawba County court on Tuesday.

Crompton was arrested in 2022 in connection with the death of Hazel Lidey.

At the time of the incident, Crompton and Lidey’s father told 911 that the girl had overdosed.

However, first responders found bruising all over Lidey’s body.

On Wednesday, Crompton requested her bond be lowered from $750,000 to $50,000.

However, the judge denied that request.

