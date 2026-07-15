Intersection in Cabarrus County to close for 3 weeks

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — An intersection in Cabarrus County will close beginning Thursday for approximately three weeks due to construction work, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

Tom Query Road will be affected between Tottenham Drive and Robinson Church Road, requiring a detour for drivers.

The closure is necessary for subdivision construction located at the corner of Tom Query and Robinson Church Roads. This work involves realigning the corner between 450 and 500 feet and installing a new traffic signal. The construction aims to accommodate a new subdivision in the area.

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During the temporary closure, a marked detour will be posted for drivers. The detour will guide traffic along Caldwell Road, N.C. Highway 49, Harrisburg Veterans Parkway, Stallings Road and Robinson Church Road, ultimately returning to Tom Query Road.

Local traffic can maintain access to subdivision roads. This includes roads up to Windsor Forest Place and Tottenham Drive, accessible via Caldwell Road.

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