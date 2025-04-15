Judge denies restraining order in K-9 Blitz case

WADESBORO, N.C. — A judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order against the former owner of K-9 Blitz.

This comes after Interim Wadesboro Police Chief Jason Eschert sued Josh Harrington.

Eschert claimed that on the day Blitz was killed, Harrington initiated a smear campaign against him and the Wadesboro Police Department.

The chief said he wants a permanent injunction preventing Harrington from making any future statements that he calls “false and defamatory.”

