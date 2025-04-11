No charges filed after Wadesboro K-9′s death

WADESBORO, N.C. — The controversial death of a K-9 in Wadesboro won’t result in any criminal charges against those involved, the police chief announced on Friday.

Channel 9 has been following the developments ever since K-9 Blitz was shot and killed by a Wadesboro police officer on April 2, 2025. The dog was shot while they were working to apprehend a suspect, but the department hasn’t publicly said why the officer shot the dog.

On Friday, Wadesboro Police Chief Jason Eschert announced that no charges will be filed in connection with K-9 Blitz’s death.

“After contacting the State Bureau of Investigations and Montgomery County District Attorney, who has jurisdiction over the area where the pursuit ended in the suspect’s arrest, has determined that no charges will be brought related to the K-9′s death,” Eschert wrote in a statement.

Eschert added that two police officers involved in the case have resigned because of the incident.

Channel 9 has reached out to one of the officers involved in the case for a statement. The officer has not given us a comment yet.

Eschert said that with no charges being filed, the town is closing the case.

“With the conclusion of the District Attorney’s examination of this event, the Town of Wadesboro and Wadesboro Police Department are satisfied that it has taken all appropriate steps to address the situation,” Eschert said in a statement.

In the wake of Blitz’s death, members of the community have called for more transparency in the investigation.

