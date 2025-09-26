‘Just disappeared’: Retiree says someone stole $70k from his bank account

CHARLOTTE — Henry Waleczko worked as a voice-over artist. So he has a soft spot for drama. But not this kind.

He says his bank — Bank of America — called him about unusual activity on his account. But he says — by that by point — it was too late.

“I logged on and saw that someone had hacked out $70,000 from two savings accounts of ours,” he said.

His understanding: the fraudsters added their names to his account. Then moved the money out.

“Just disappeared. The 70-grand all over the place in a matter of minutes,” he said.

He says Bank of America sent him multiple letters saying they couldn’t accept the claim because they couldn’t verify unauthorized activity on his account.

“Now I’m thinking, ‘Gee, I’m going to be asking the bank for a loan before this is all over because taxes are due [in] October,’” he said. “I’m 74. I didn’t plan on having to spend my retirement trying to find my retirement money.”

He lives in Atlanta and called our sister station there.

The bank emailed them, “After receiving additional information, we were able to determine criminals used malware to compromise our client’s computer and access his account. We positively resolved the claim and reimbursed the funds that had been stolen.”

Action 9 offers two layers of advice no matter where you bank:

Avoid problems like this to begin with: use strong usernames and passwords and never click on links you don’t recognize. That’ll limit the chance a criminal uses malware on your device. If you have any problem with your bank: you can file a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. It’s free, but results can take time.

Don’t want to wait? Try Action 9 or you may want to consult an attorney.

