Killer convicted, sentenced for teen’s death in 2019

CHARLOTTE — The man accused of killing a teenager in Charlotte back in 2019 will spend the rest of his life behind bars, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

Javier Perez-Concepcion was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury on Thursday. Perez-Concepcion was implicated in the murder of Donquavious Davis, who was killed at an apartment complex near UNC Charlotte in 2019.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“I wish that capital punishment was the choice,” Clydia Davis told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts, expressing her desire for a harsher penalty for her son’s alleged killer. “Hearing him take his last breath, hearing the young lady asking him where are you shot, I presume he was pointing at his leg, and he was breathing very hard.”

The trial was delayed due to the pandemic, which caused court shutdowns for nearly two and a half years, contributing to the lengthy wait for justice in this case.

Despite the painful memories resurfacing during the trial, Davis encourages other families of murder victims to persist in their pursuit of justice.

