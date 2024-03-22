Landscaper accused of taking homeowner’s money without doing the work

CHARLOTTE — Multiple people are warning homeowners to watch out for a woman who offers landscaping work. They say Carie Carlson took money, but didn’t do the work.

Officers arrested her over the summer and charged her with three counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, but the charges were dropped.

Police just arrested her again this week and charged her with one count of the same crime. They believe a customer paid Carlson $4,500 but she didn’t start the work or refund the money.

“I’m a one person show! Not a big company,” Carlson texted Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke. “And yes, I can get delayed but that is not scamming!”

“This ‘he said she said’ on social media is not actual facts,” she added.

