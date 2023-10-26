Local

Lane blocked due to crash involving concrete truck in Monroe

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
MONROE, N.C. — A lane is blocked due to a crash involving a concrete truck in Monroe, according to Union County Communications.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. on US 74 eastbound near Pageland Highway.

Officials said a vehicle collided with a concrete truck, causing concrete to spill onto the roadway.

The eastbound lane of US 74 is now blocked due to the crash.

It is unclear if anyone has been hurt.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

