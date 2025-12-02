Lantern Project, Cabarrus Co. deputies team up to combat human trafficking

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with The Lantern Project to provide crucial resources for victims of human trafficking in the community.

The Lantern Project, co-run by Simon Arkley and his wife, operates four safe houses in the Greater Charlotte area, focusing on prevention and survivor care.

“So the lantern project is what we call an end-to-end agency in the realm of counter trafficking. So we do a lot of education, prevention,” said Simon Arkley, co-runner of The Lantern Project.

The Lantern Project works closely with deputies at the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office to ensure survivors are brought to safety and receive long-term support.

As the organization prepares for its biggest fundraiser of the year, it stressed the importance of community support and awareness to continue offering life-saving resources.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office are actively involved in rescuing survivors from trafficking and online exploitation, with The Lantern Project providing subsequent support and resources.

Captain Chris Smith from the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office emphasized the importance of bridging the gap, stating, “It is bridging that gap, and it goes as far as housing to doctor’s appointments, mental substance abuse, the medical treatment that they need.”

The annual gala hosted by The Lantern Project has officially sold out, but donations can still be made through their website, especially on Giving Tuesday.

The collaboration between The Lantern Project and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is vital in providing comprehensive care for trafficking survivors, ensuring they have access to necessary resources and support.

