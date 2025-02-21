JetBlue pilot arrested at Boston airport on warrant out of Huntersville

BOSTON — A JetBlue pilot was arrested at Boston’s Logan Airport Thursday evening on a warrant from Huntersville for second-degree sex exploitation of a minor, sources told ABC affiliate WCVB.

Jeremy Gudorf, 33, was preparing for a trans-Atlantic flight to Paris when U.S. Customs and Border Protection identified him on the flight manifest and executed the arrest at approximately 8:40 p.m.

Gudorf is scheduled to appear in East Boston District Court on Friday, according to state police.

