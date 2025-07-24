Local

Lara Trump steps aside, Michael Whatley to run for NC Senate

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race is taking shape.

Politico is reporting that Republican National Convention Chairman Michael Whatley will run for the seat and will be endorsed by President Donald Trump.

In the past hour, President Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump said she will not run for the seat.

On the Democrat side, Channel 9 reported Wednesday that former Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce whether he will run for the seat in the next few days

He is the featured speaker at the North Carolina Democratic Party Unity Dinner on Saturday.

