Former Gov. Roy Cooper expected to announce Senate bid in coming days

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race may have a major new entrant.

Former Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce in the coming days whether he is running for the seat.

That’s what his campaign advisor told Channel 9.

Cooper served two terms as governor.

Former Governor Roy Cooper's campaign advisor tells me Cooper will announce his decision on the #ncsen race in the coming days @wsoctv — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) July 23, 2025

He is set to be one of the featured speakers at Saturday’s North Carolina Democratic Party Unity Dinner.

VIDEO: Lara Trump considers run for NC Senate seat, backed by Rep. Pat Harrigan

Lara Trump considers run for NC Senate seat, backed by Rep. Pat Harrigan

©2025 Cox Media Group