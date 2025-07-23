Local

Former Gov. Roy Cooper expected to announce Senate bid in coming days

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
RALEIGH — North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race may have a major new entrant.

Former Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce in the coming days whether he is running for the seat.

That’s what his campaign advisor told Channel 9.

Cooper served two terms as governor.

He is set to be one of the featured speakers at Saturday’s North Carolina Democratic Party Unity Dinner.

