Fire guts building near Cabarrus-Mecklenburg County line

CHARLOTTE — A fire gutted a large building under construction Monday morning near Interstate 485 and the Cabarrus-Mecklenburg County line.

Chopper 9 SkyZoom was over what was left of the building in a construction site located near an apartment complex.

Multiple fire departments responded.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

