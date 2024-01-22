Layoffs hit Charlotte-based Duke Energy

CHARLOTTE — One of Charlotte’s top employers confirms some layoffs are coming.

I was asked about this last week.



Duke Energy confirms some layoffs are coming. But a spokesperson declined to tell me how many people will be impacted.



Statement:

Duke Energy is entering the next phase of its clean energy transition, which calls for a transformative expansion… pic.twitter.com/jbEBlxSvQM — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) January 22, 2024

Charlotte-based Duke Energy Corporation tells Channel 9 this is due to the next phase of its clean energy transition.

A spokesperson says the company is reorganizing for greater efficiency and cost effectiveness to deliver smarter energy solutions.

Duke Energy declined to say how many workers will be impacted.

“Duke Energy is entering the next phase of its clean energy transition, which calls for a transformative expansion and modernization of our energy generation and grid,” the company said in a statement to Channel 9. “In preparation, we are reorganizing for greater efficiency and cost effectiveness to deliver smarter energy solutions that are affordable, reliable and cleaner for our customers and communities. As a result, we expect limited workforce impacts across our service territories.”

(WATCH BELOW: Duke Energy apologizes after confusing text message to customers about high energy demand)

Duke Energy apologizes after confusing text message to customers about high energy demand

©2024 Cox Media Group