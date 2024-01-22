Local

Layoffs hit Charlotte-based Duke Energy

CHARLOTTE — One of Charlotte’s top employers confirms some layoffs are coming.

Charlotte-based Duke Energy Corporation tells Channel 9 this is due to the next phase of its clean energy transition.

A spokesperson says the company is reorganizing for greater efficiency and cost effectiveness to deliver smarter energy solutions.

Duke Energy declined to say how many workers will be impacted.

“Duke Energy is entering the next phase of its clean energy transition, which calls for a transformative expansion and modernization of our energy generation and grid,” the company said in a statement to Channel 9. “In preparation, we are reorganizing for greater efficiency and cost effectiveness to deliver smarter energy solutions that are affordable, reliable and cleaner for our customers and communities. As a result, we expect limited workforce impacts across our service territories.”

