Burke County father shot in SUV with young kids inside, police say

LONG VIEW, N.C. — A father was shot over the weekend while inside his SUV with his young children inside, police said.

The 6-year-old boy and girl were his twin children. They were not hurt, but family members said they were in the SUV when their father was shot in the chest and the hand. It happened on Third Avenue Northwest near Highway 321.

Long View police said the victim, Ryan Wheeler, was able to drive to a Cupboard Express, a convenience store not too far away, where witnesses said he collapsed outside of the SUV.

Family members said the twins were visiting their grandparents over the weekend when Wheeler and his wife went to pick them up. Investigators said an argument broke out at the home, and that was when Kevin Gibson, a brother-in-law, began shooting at the family’s SUV, striking it several times both in the driveway and along the roadway.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was there shortly after Gibson was taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill and firing into an occupied vehicle.

Police said Monday morning that Wheeler is in stable condition at the hospital.

Investigators said they are looking at filing additional charges against Gibson, but they plan on consulting with the district attorney before that happens.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD investigating deadly shooting in east Charlotte)

CMPD investigating deadly shooting in east Charlotte





©2024 Cox Media Group