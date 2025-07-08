Leon Levine Foundation hits $2B, eyes bold, urgent philanthropy across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — The Leon Levine Foundation announced today that its assets have reached $2 billion, nearly tripling in size since 2023, marking a significant milestone for the philanthropic institution.

This growth is attributed to the generosity of Leon Levine, founder of Family Dollar Stores, who made substantial financial contributions to the foundation before his passing.

TLLF is now the second-largest private foundation in North Carolina and ranks among the top 10 in the Southeast and top 75 in the country.

“The sun is rising on a new era for The Leon Levine Foundation: one marked by legacy with urgency,” said Tom Lawrence, TLLF president and CEO. “Leon Levine charged us with the opportunity and responsibility to lead boldly, act with urgency, and drive transformational change.”

Over the past two years, TLLF has significantly increased its grantmaking across the Carolinas, awarding a record $101 million in grants in FY25. This brings the total to $590 million awarded since the foundation’s creation in 1980.

TLLF is launching a new chapter of strategic grantmaking aimed at empowering underserved Carolinians and strengthening the Jewish community. Grants will focus on healthcare, human services, education, and Jewish values, seeking bold, innovative ideas from partners to solve challenges on a greater scale.

The foundation is transitioning its investment portfolio to ensure every dollar works twice, through financial return and measurable social impact.

“Leon Levine was committed to giving back to the Family Dollar customers who gave so much to him,” said Michael Tarwater, TLLF board chair. “We honor his life and legacy by focusing our philanthropy in the place he proudly called home.”

TLLF plans to intentionally spend down all its assets within the next 50 years, reflecting Mr. Levine’s belief that urgency in giving can drive lasting impact.

“The goal is self-sufficiency for our neighbors, not self-preservation for us,” Lawrence said. “We’re here to accelerate progress, fund innovation, and elevate partners already doing incredible work.”

With its expanded assets and strategic focus, The Leon Levine Foundation is poised to make a significant impact across North and South Carolina, continuing Leon Levine’s legacy of philanthropy and community empowerment.

