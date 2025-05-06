Someone poured sugar into the gas tank of a van owned by a nonprofit that helps people experiencing homelessness.

Vandal destroys nonprofit’s van that helps dozens experiencing homelessness

The organization said that the damage caused by the sugar poured into the gas tank destroyed the truck and its ability to provide services.

Sugar was clumped throughout the tank, rendering the van useless.

“One vehicle does the doctors’ appointments,” said Pastor Denise Lewis, My Father’s Choice Ministries. “It does all of the appointments for seven houses.”

Lewis has been running My Father’s Choice for over a decade.

They help people experiencing homelessness get to much-needed appointments, treatment, food and water, and a roof over their head.

Lewis said they have seven homes where 57 people stay, but there’s one bus that helps them fulfill their needs.

On April 5, she says someone destroyed the bus for no reason, and it’s not the first time they have been targeted.

“Why?” the pastor said. “When people take their belongings and put them in the shed, because that’s all they have. And then you come out, and all of your clothes are all over the yard. That wasn’t an animal that did that. That wasn’t an animal that broke that lock and got those people’s things.”

Windows were broken on the bus, and wires were torn from the brake lights.

Beyond appointments, she says the bus picks up groceries and delivers food to other clients.

Lewis has had to use her truck to provide that service for a month.

She says she will do whatever it takes to complete her mission.

“We’ve had to reschedule important appointments because we couldn’t get people to their appointments,” she said.

