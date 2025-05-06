LGBTQ+ group petitions Newton leaders to denounce hate, declare city a sanctuary

NEWTON, N.C. — Members of an LGBTQ+ group are asking Newton leaders to declare the city a sanctuary city and to denounce hatred.

A petition started after a council member commented online about the LGBTQ+ event.

Organizers said businesses pulled out after the city councilman posted disparaging comments on their page.

Newton Councilman Jon McClure told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty Tuesday that he believes it’s a marketing ploy to get the group free publicity.

Organizer MacGregor VanBeurden showed Faherty some of the flyers he’s made for the Newton Rainbow Celebration. He says they renamed the event after McClure shared a video opposing LGBTQ+ groups.

“After he made that public comment on our Facebook, we saw a wave of backlash from the community,” VanBeurden said over the phone. “I don’t believe I was making disparaging comments. I was trying to commend the group. I’m glad they’re doing their event on private property.”

VanBuerden and other members of the LGBTQ+ community responded with a petition asking Newton city leaders to formally denounce hate and threats, establish a diverse advisory council, and declare Newton a sanctuary city.

“Policies and local ordinances that would help, not only to protect, but even to further and uplift our LGBTQ+ community,” VanBeurden said.

The group plans to hold its event next month, saying other businesses in the area are showing their support. McClure texted Faherty Tuesday afternoon, saying he would vote against turning Newton into a sanctuary city.

