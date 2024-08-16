Woman gives out ‘Free Mom Hugs’ at Charlotte Pride

CHARLOTTE — This weekend in Charlotte is Pride weekend and thousands are gathering to celebrate acceptance and equality for the LGBTQ-plus community.

However, some people in that community haven’t been met with acceptance and love, including from their own parents.

“I’ve had people sobbing in my arms because they haven’t been hugged by a parent for four years,” Jeanne Jarrell told Channel 9

For any moms or dads interested in joining her mission, click here to find a local chapter and get involved.

