Lincolnton faces $2.3 million budget shortfall, proposes cuts across departments

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincolnton is facing a $2.3 million budget shortfall, prompting city leaders to propose substantial cuts across all departments.

These measures include eliminating 21 full-time positions and various services.

The deficit stems from a change in the county’s sales tax formula. A City Council meeting is scheduled to discuss the budget and its proposed impact on city operations.

The proposed budget cuts specifically target public safety, with a reduction of 14 positions from the police and fire departments.

Beyond staffing, the city also plans to eliminate or limit several public services.

These service changes could include cutting commercial solid waste pickup, residential recycling, and limiting limb and bulk waste collection.

The city manager described the financial situation as a “severe revenue shortfall” for the general fund.

Myra Watkins, a Lincolnton resident, expressed her concern about the potential cuts to emergency services.

She recounted instances where she needed assistance for a medical emergency and a gas leak at her home.

“It makes me nervous. I really don’t like that because it’s such a necessary thing. They’re like family. We need them,” Watkins said.

Another resident, Trudie Chisolm, who was delivering flowers, emphasized the importance of first responders.

Chisolm shared how police previously helped her when she lost her wallet.

“They’re first responders. I think sometimes people have to understand that they are here to help us,” Chisolm said.

The city manager plans to meet with county leaders next week to discuss the sales tax revenue issue.

He hopes to avoid cutting existing positions by instead not filling openings that arise when employees retire or leave the city.

The earliest the City Council will vote on the proposed budget is June 4.

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