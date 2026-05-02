Board of Education concerned about how CMS will handle reduced funding

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board says it is concerned about equity from the district, mental health support for students, and how CMS plans to handle reduced funding from the state.

Our partners at the Charlotte Observer report that those were the highlights of a special meeting that the board held Saturday morning.

It came after they rejected Superintendent Crystal Hill’s proposed budget earlier this week.

The board talked about losing state money due to lower enrollment next year, and a proposal to reduce school psychologist funding.

The school board has asked the superintendent to present a modified plan by May 12.

They have until May 15 to give an approved budget proposal to Mecklenburg County commissioners.

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